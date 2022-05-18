Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, Shreyas nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a run. At the halfway mark, Kolkata need 112 runs off 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Billings again steps back and steers it through point for one.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! Short in length and around off, Sam rocks on the back foot and hammer-pulls it well in front of square on the leg side. The fielder in the deep reacts to his left but has no chance. Avesh is leaking too many runs this evening.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! Khan bangs it in short and it goes way over the head of the batter. Reload.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Too full in length and around off, Sam Billings stays deep inside the crease and fires his drive through extra cover.
9.3 overs (7 Runs) SIX! There you go and this has gone the distance. A low full toss around off, Sam Billings walks across the stumps and spoons it all the way over fine leg for a maximum. The siren goes off and it's a no ball for overstepping. Free Hit loading...
9.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short and on off, Shreyas goes back and slaps it to deep cover for a run. Singles won't do it for Kolkata. They need to find boundaries.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, close to off, Billings plays late and guides it down to third man for a run.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted and outside off, Sam goes back and strokes it to deep cover for a run. Another tidy over from the leggie.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, worked to deep mid-wicket for a run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) APPEAL FOR AN LBW! Floated delivery, full and around off, Billings dances down the track and tries to flick it on the leg side but misses. He is pinged on the front leg, they appeal but the finger stays down. KL Rahul reviews the decision. The UltraEdge finds no bat and the Ball Trackings shows that it's clipping the leg stump. Umpire's call. A leg bye has been added to the total.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full, around off, Sam advances down the track and drives it back to the bowler. Ravi Bishnoi collects the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Googly, landing full and outside off, Billings tries driving but it takes the inner edge and rolls back to the bowler. Bishnoi dives to stop the ball to his right.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted and full, around off, Iyer lifts it from the bottom half of his bat. It goes to long off, only for a run.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Another delivery on the pads, this has been worked through square leg again but only for a run this time.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Fires it flat, around leg, Shreyas tucks it through square leg for two.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dismissive! Too full on this occasion, outside off, Shreyas Iyer gets the chance to align himself and launches it over long off.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on leg, defended back to the bowler.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Krishnappa Gowtham pushes it quicker through the air, around leg, Sam gets back and helps it through square leg for one.
Sam Billings is the new man in.
7.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rana holes out! The pressure was building and the last over has played a big role in this wicket. Tossed up, outside off and a bit on the shorter side. Nitish Rana tries to hammer it over extra cover to release the pressure but ends up mistiming it aerially towards long off. Marcus Stoinis makes no mistake and this is a big blow to Kolkata. 146 needed off 77 balls.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Another poor delivery goes unpunished. A half-tracker, outside off, Shreyas cuts but finds backward point. Only 5 from the over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around leg, swept through backward square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Attempts a googly but it slips from his hand and reaches the batter on the full, Shreyas strikes it to deep cover and gets only a run. Needs to put away the bad deliveries.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Drags his length short and delivers it close to off, Rana goes back and pulls it to long on. Another single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, very full again and on middle, Iyer forces it down to long on for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and around leg, Rana clips it in front of square leg and runs the first run hard. That's all he will get.
Strategic break! Kolkata got off to a disastrous start losing both their openers early on. However Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer have done well to get them back into the contest. Wickets are key here. Also, Ravi Bishnoi to have a bowl now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Skidding down the leg side, Rana goes down to sweep but doesn't middle the shot properly. It runs wide of short fine leg and they cross. 13 from the over, Kolkata have raced away to 60/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, short and on off, Rana cuts but finds backward point.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Fuller and around off, this time a reverse-batted shot is employed by Rana as he sends it whistling past short third man. The 50-run stand comes up.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nailed! Too full and around leg, Nitish Rana kneels down and nails his sweep shot in front of square on the leg side for a cracking boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Just short! Tossed up, full and on off, Rana again aims for an inside-out shot but this time it goes off the outside edge to short third man. Doesn't carry to the fielder.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kolkata are maximizing the Powerplay overs. Flatter and quicker, around off, Rana hammers it inside-out over cover-point for a boundary.
