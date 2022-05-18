Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) Six!
9.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, slanted across off. De Kock eases it through extra cover and rotates the strike.
Tim Southee comes back into the attack. His first over went for just 6 runs. Shreyas wants a breakthrough here from the Kiwi bowler.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On a short length, angling across the left-hander. De Kock punches it past point and picks up a single. 11 from the over!
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Picks the slower ball this time and dispatches it! Russell goes shorter and around off, de Kock hangs deep and muscles it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Russell bowls it into the deck and pushes it outside off. Quinton de Kock doesn't move his feet and just clubs it off the toe end of the bat over the bowler's head. They come back for two.
8.3 overs (0 Run) No timing on that one. Length ball, on off. De Kock drives it straight to the man at mid off.
8.2 overs (1 Run) KL Rahul shuffles past the leg stump and Andre Russell follows him with a shorter delivery. Rahul plays it behind point for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Quinton de Kock with a back-foot punch towards deep point for a run.
Change in bowling. Andre Russell is into the attack for the first time this evening.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Shorter in length, turning into middle and leg. KL Rahul goes deep in his crease and works it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, around off, Rahul pushes it out on the off side.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked away to deep square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Surprise, surprise! Chakaravarthy bowls this one at around 109 kph and it is a bouncer. The ball is around off and just shoots off the surface. Quinton de Kock looks to pull it leg side but is completely beaten.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! On middle, Rahul tucks it away towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike. A no ball is called as Chakaravarthy oversteps and it will be a Free Hit to follow.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Chakaravarthy goes fuller and on off, Rahul drills it right back past the bowler and picks up a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! This is pushed through quicker on a length outside off. KL Rahul looks to cover-drive but doesn't get to the pitch of the ball and gets beaten past the outside edge.
Strategic break. It has been a sensible start from Lucknow and it appears to be a conscious effort from them to preserve wickets and prepare a strong platform. The pitch is expected to suit the slower bowlers and it's not going to be easy for the new batters to come in and play their shots straightaway. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock would have planned to start steadily and then we can expect either one of them to press on the accelerator and the other one to anchor till the end. It has gone well for them so far and let's see how Kolkata respond in the middle overs.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A tad bit shorter, around off. This is punched off the back foot through covers for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Angling onto middle, nudged away to the leg side for one more.
6.4 overs (1 Run) This is around leg, Rahul just turns it past square leg and rotates the strike.
6.3 overs (0 Run) This is darted across the off stump, Rahul rocks back and cuts it straight to the man at point.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, angled across the right-hander. Rahul punches it towards the cover region.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Narine comes from 'round the wicket and angles it into middle and leg. De Kock works it off the back foot in front of square on the leg side for one.
Change in bowling. Sunil Narine returns to bowl his second over. His first went for 4 runs.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Chakaravarthy shortens his length and bowls it on middle. Rahul pushes it towards mid on off the back foot. At the end of the Powerplay, Lucknow are 44/0!
5.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed back past the bowler who makes a half-stop. Single taken.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Overpitched and punished! Varun Chakaravarthy tosses it up on off, Quinton de Kock frees his arms and smokes it over extra cover for a glorious boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle, Rahul tucks it onto the leg side and picks up a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Nicely floated up outside off. KL Rahul shuffles a bit past the leg stump and looks to go over extra cover but gets beaten.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Chakaravarthy starts off with a flatter delivery, spinning in from middle. Rahul rocks back and nudges it towards mid-wicket.
