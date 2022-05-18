Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
18.5 overs (6 Runs) Six!
18.4 overs (6 Runs) Six!
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another maximum and Lucknow are unstoppable at the moment! Southee just keeps on delivering it on a length and keeps on getting hit. This is on off stump, de Kock hits through the line of the ball and nails it over the long on fence.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Length again, around middle and leg, Rahul knocks it down the ground and rotates the strike.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cross-seamer from Southee but it's on a length and around off. KL Rahul hangs deep and whacks it right back over the bowler's head for a huge hit.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Russell keeps it on a hard length and outside off, Rahul punches it through extra cover for a single. 15 from the over!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, de Kock pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! HUNDRED FOR DE KOCK! Slower one, shorter in length and well outside off, De Kock just dabs it into the gap between backward point and short third man for a boundary. Sensational innings from the southpaw! De Kock is all pumped up, this century means a lot to him.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on the body. De Kock tucks it away past square leg and races back for the second.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nothing delivery really from Dre Russ, on a length and on leg. Quinton de Kock gets a bit low and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. He is inching closer to his century.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery, over middle. Rahul heaves it down to wide long on for just a single. That brings up the 150 for Lucknow.
Andre Russell is back on.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) This is on a good length and well outside off. De Kock fetches it and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, banged into the deck outside off. De Kock can only manage to toe-end it back to the bowler.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Delivers it on a length, around off, KL heaves it over mid-wicket for a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Misfield and that allows a single. This is slanted across the left-hander from Southee, de Kock tries to go hard but mistimes it towards extra cover. The fielder over there fumbles and the batters scamper through for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, outside off. Rahul punches it through cover-point for one.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever from Rahul. This is around off, Rahul shuffles across the off stump and gets inside the line of the ball to scoop it past the keeper for a boundary.
Change in bowling. Tim Southee (2-0-21-0) returns to bowl at the death.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, turned through mid-wicket for a single. 18 from the over and Lucknow have switched to top gear now.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 16 off the over already! Flatter delivery, outside off. De Kock cuts it hard off the back foot and finds the fence towards deep point.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Chakaravarthy drags this one down on leg stump, Quinton de Kock rocks back and launches it over the mid-wicket fence for another maximum. Top shot!
15.2 overs (0 Run) Length, on middle, de Kock can't get it away.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is carnage from Quinton de Kock! Down the leg side, de Kock gets low and dispatches it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
