Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Or was it? Length from Avesh, around off. Andre Russell pummels it flat towards Jason Holder at long on who seems to have dropped the catch but the replay shows that it fell just short. Single taken.
Will KL Rahul take the punt and bowl out Mohsin Khan? Nopes. He wants to keep Mohsin's last over in the locker. Here comes Avesh Khan. Has gone for 41 runs in his two overs so far. Can he redeem himself?
13.6 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Short of a length, around off. Andre Russell looks to muscle it over the mid-wicket fence but gets it high off the bat. The ball falls short of Deepak Hooda who comes racing in from the deep. Single taken. Just 5 runs and a wicket off it and the pressure is back on Kolkata.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Good bumper from Stoinis. This is banged in around off, Russell lets it be.
Andre Russell arrives. The crowd is getting vocal. 80 needed off 38 balls and the West Indian powerhouse is capable of doing that.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Just before the over began it felt like something's got to give and Shreyas Iyer departs while looking to up the ante. Sometimes all you need is one good over and the momentum shifts immediately. Stoinis serves it a bit fuller and on off, taking the pace off the delivery. Shreyas Iyer is into the lofted shot way too early and ends up skying it towards deep mid-wicket. Deepak Hooda misjudges it a bit at first but takes it eventually. 80 needed now off 38 balls.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running. Slower delivery, around the hips. Iyer nudges it behind square on the leg side and races back for the second. Brings up his fifty but he knows that the job is far from done.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Lucknow won't mind the singles at this stage. Stoinis gets it into the blockhole. Billings digs it out to long on for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shreyas Iyer will feel he missed out there. Marcus Stoinis starts off with a floaty full toss on off, Iyer heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
One tidy over and the required rate shoots to 12. That's what happens in a big chase. You need to keep hitting and finding the boundaries. Something's got to give in the next over and it's to be bowled by Marcus Stoinis.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Mohsin knows Billings is looking to swing across the line and hence bowls it full and pushes it wide of the off stump. Billings tries to get low and slog it away but is undone by the lack of pace here. Just 2 runs came off it.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Slower again, on a good length and close to the off pole. Iyer dabs it down towards gully and picks up a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Mohsin sees Iyer backing away and goes full and wide this time. Iyer can't reach it and this is turning out to be the over Lucknow were looking for.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent from Mohsin Khan. On a good length, it is the slower delivery and it's the cutter. Iyer is surprised by the slowness of the delivery as he almost gets a leading edge back to the bowler.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. This is pulled away towards deep mid-wicket for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Mohsin starts off with a slower one, angled well across the right-hander. Billings flails his bat at it but doesn't connect.
Change. Mohsin Khan (2-0-6-2) is brought back into the attack to get the breakthrough.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Slower again, bowled into the pitch. Billings pulls it behind square on the leg side and picks up a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Quick single this time. Full and wide, squeezed towards cover-point for one.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just when Lucknow were looking to get in a quiet over, Shreyas Iyer picks up a boundary. Short and over leg stump, Iyer swivel-pulls it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, Holder takes the pace off it and angles it into middle and leg. Iyer blocks it out.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Slower again, full and angling onto the pads. Billings misses the clip and the ball goes off the pads towards leg slip. The keeper collects the ball but the batters scamper through for a leg bye.
11.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted slower delivery, spilled well down the leg side. No shot offered from Billings.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled. Holder sees Billings shuffling past the leg stump and follows him with a slower delivery. Billings swings across the line but is well beaten.
After a bit of a lull, 36 runs have come in the last two overs and Kolkata are trying to find their feet again in this chase. Avesh Khan has been removed from the attack and in comes Jason Holder.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 16 off the over and Kolkata are in charge at the moment. This is speared into middle and Iyer just pummels it back past the bowler for yet another boundary. 96 needed now off 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, on middle. Billings turns it off the back foot onto the leg side for a run.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Great use of the feet from Sam Billings and he is playing a gem of an innings here. Tossed up, on middle and leg, Billings dances down the track to meet it on the half-volley and lifts it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Bishnoi just gives it a bit more air and floats it up outside off. Billings looks to slog-sweep but the ball turns in and Billings gets beaten past the inside edge.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, fuller and outside off. Iyer hammers it down to long off and picks up a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! This is tossed up outside off from Bishnoi. Shreyas Iyer just throws his hands at it and muscles it to the left of Deepak Hooda at wide long off. Hooda with a valiant dive but can't get to it, the ball goes into the fence.
