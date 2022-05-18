Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Edgy! Dropped? Narine delivers it short and outside off, de Kock tries to play late and cut it through the line. But it takes the outside edge, Billings reacts late and it brushes his gloves before rolling towards short third man. They cross for one. 11 from the over and Narine is done with the ball.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Jumps down the track to a full ball around off and pushes it through mid off for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length short, around middle and leg, de Kock goes back and pulls it to deep square leg for another runs.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, KL turns and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, it's fired in, de Kock rocks back and punches it to the off side. Sam Billings attacks the ball, has a shy at the bowler's end but misses the stumps. He nearly took out de Kock's head there who ducked to save himself.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Great start to the over! Full and flighted, around leg, de Kock goes for the conventional sweep and powers it over backward square leg for a biggie.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on off, de Kock keeps his weight on the back leg and hits it to wide mid off. They cross for a run as Tim Southee misses his shy at the bowler's end. 4-0-34-0, Yadav has bowled out.
13.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR RAHUL! His fabulous season continues! Short in length, around off, KL goes on the back foot and strokes it through point for a run. He has done a great job in this stand.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Another delivery which is very full and in the line of the stumps, de Kock clears his front leg and forces it down to long on for a run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Very full in length, on off, Rahul drives it to deep cover and picks up a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Top stop from Narine! Short in length, around leg, de Kock hammers his pull shot down to fine leg. Narine speeds across to his left, sticks his left hand out and stops the ball. Makes it look so casual. Only a run again.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short in length, around off, KL Rahul sweetly times his punch from the back foot and sends it to deep cover. Only a run.
Strategic break! Lucknow are cruising at the moment and with both openers well-set, they will look to get to at least 180 from here. Kolkata, in a pressure game, haven't yet found their stride and desperately need wickets to pull things back. With the wicket most likely to get a bit difficult to bat later on, Kolkata wouldn't want to be chasing a score in the range of 175 and above. A crucial phase in the first innings awaits. As Kolkata continue their search for a wicket, Umesh Yadav comes back in to finish his spell.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on off, this time de Kock forces it back to the right side of the bowler. Narine makes the stop.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Narine fires it flat, short and around off, skidding in, de Kock keeps it out to point.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Floated and full, around off, Quinton de Kock brings out the reverse-batted shot and nails it over backward point for a maximum. 100 comes up!
12.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full, around off, Quinton de Kock presents a straight bat in defense.
12.2 overs (1 Run) The length is again short, around off, KL steps back and slaps it through cover-point for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, de Kock cuts it past point and collects a single.
Sunil Narine comes in to replace Nitish Rana.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Skidding off the surface, fuller in length, KL Rahul plays for the spin and is beaten. Sam Billings breaks the stumps and appeals but nothing from the square leg umpire.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it to the left of the bowler.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and shorter on off, Rahul gives himself room and clobbers it over extra cover. Rinku Singh makes a good stop near the fence and saves two.
11.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! Quicker through the air, short and around off, de Kock hangs back and drags his pull shot down to long on. A single to bring up his fifty, off 36 balls. A sensible knock on a tricky surface. He was dropped on 12 and is making Kolkata pay.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full, outside off, KL brings out the slog sweep and sends it to deep mid-wicket. Only a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Quinton de Kock moves back and works it gently to square leg for a run.
Varun Chakaravarthy (2-0-15-0) is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around leg, it's clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 5 singles and a boundary from the over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Continues to fire it in. Full toss around leg, Rahul knocks it down to long on for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fires it in, very full and around off, de Kock digs it out off the inner half and it rolls wide of mid on. They cross as Rana chases it down himself.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracked away! Short again from Rana, around off, de Kock stays leg-side of this delivery and cracks it through extra cover for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, around leg, KL moves back and tucks it behind square leg for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a shorter delivery, outside off, de Kock cuts it to deep point for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Lucknow Super Giants are 128/0. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.