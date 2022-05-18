Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Angling in from around off, Nitish pushes it gently to covers and pinches a single. Three good balls to round off the over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Short around off, angling away, Rana tries to be cute with his dab but finds short third man. Shreyas looks for a run but is sent back. Dot.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Sanity prevails now. A yorker around middle, Shreyas Iyer digs it out to mid off and scoots to the other end for a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is carnage! Lucknow are bleeding boundaries. Short again from Holder, around middle and leg, Shreyas gets across the stumps and pulls it off the top edge to fine leg for a boundary.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now add a biggie to the list! Holder pitches it up this time, around off, Shreyas goes downtown and towers it over long off for a maximum.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Shortish delivery, around off, Shreyas Iyer stays back inside the crease and slams it over extra cover. Four boundaries in a row now.
Change in bowling. Jason Holder returns...
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The fifth boundary of the over and Rana is dragging Kolkata back into the contest. Full and wide, Rana goes over extra cover and makes it 21 runs off the over.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nitish Rana is ripping Avesh Khan apart at the moment. This is angled in full and on middle and leg, Rana is able to free his arms and whacks it over mid on for yet another boundary.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Avesh with another length ball outside off, Rana makes use of the width and goes inside-out over extra cover for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Slower bumper, on middle. Rana looks to pull but is a bit early into the shot, ends up mistiming it towards mid-wicket.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length, around off. Nitish Rana frees his arms and flat-bats it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is short and around leg, Rana looks to pull but gets hurried on. The ball goes off the top edge over short third man and into the fence.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loosener to start with from Avesh. This is full and well outside off, wide called.
Avesh Khan comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, on off. This is pushed towards mid off. Another outstanding over from Mohsin.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shreyas Iyer punches it off the back foot towards cover-point.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted bouncer, down the leg side. Wide called.
Will Sunil Narine get a promotion? Nopes. Out comes Shreyas Iyer.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a revelation Mohsin Khan has proved to be for Lucknow! Mohsin serves it on a length, slower in pace and around leg. Abhijeet Tomar looks to up the ante and flicks it across the line. The ball goes off the toe end of the willow towards the mid-wicket region. The skipper KL Rahul settles under it and takes a simple catch. Kolkata are in a spot of bother at the moment.
2.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length, slanting across the right-hander. Tomar has a poke at it but gets beaten for pace.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Sliding onto the pads, flicked away towards fine leg for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Mohsin keeps it close to the off pole and Rana can only tap it towards cover-point.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery, outside off. Tomar waits for it and just nudges it to the left of short third man but the fielder makes a good stop. Just the boundary off the over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Length again from Holder, around off. Tomar can't get it away through covers.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Tomar defends it out with soft hands.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Abhijeet Tomar is off the mark with a boundary. Holder offers a bit of width and Tomar latches onto it as he cuts it past the diving short third man fielder for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Tomar hangs back and dabs it down towards backward point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, Tomar lets it through to the keeper.
Jason Holder to operate from the opposite end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Top over from Mohsin Khan to start off proceedings. This is banged in short over middle, Rana ducks under it.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely timed! Full and straight, Nitish Rana gets a bit low and works it in front of square on the leg side to pick up a boundary. Kolkata are up and running.
Who will bat at number 3? It's Nitish Rana.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Early breakthrough for Lucknow and you just can't keep Quinton de Kock out of the game at the moment. This is angled in from over the stumps and on middle, shaping in, Venkatesh Iyer looks to play straight but gets an inside edge that flies to the right of de Kock. De Kock springs to his right and takes a one-handed stunner. Mohsin Khan is elated.
0.3 over (0 Run) A comedy of errors! What just happened here? This is a good-length ball, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer tries to lift it over cover-point but ends up slicing it just in front of the man at point. Marcus Stoinis picks up the ball and has an eternity to hit the stumps at the bowler's end as Abhijeet Tomar is left stranded midway. Stoinis misses and Tomar survives.
0.2 over (0 Run) This one is angled into the middle stump, Iyer watchfully nudges it out on the leg side.
0.1 over (0 Run) Mohsin starts off with a length ball, right around the top of off. Venkatesh Iyer hangs back and punches it towards mid off.
