1.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, this time de Kock drives it from the middle of the bat but picks up the mid off fielder.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Very full in length, around off, de Kock tries to drive but it takes the bottom half of his blade and rolls back towards the bowler.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The second boundary for the South African and this one was in full control. Fuller in length, around leg, de Kock uses his wrists and whips it behind square leg for a boundary.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Uses the angle of the bowler and eases a length ball down to fine leg for a run.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Around middle and leg, KL stays back and plays it down to the leg side.
Tim Southee to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Back of a length, on off, Quinton punches it from the back foot but finds the fielder at covers.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat but a boundary nonetheless. Umesh Yadav bends his back to go short, it's around middle and leg, de Kock shapes up to pull but it perhaps takes his gloves and flies behind the keeper for a boundary.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Fuller in length and around off, Quinton de Kock inside-edges his attempted drive to the right of mid-wicket. He scoots to the other end and the fielder comes up with a direct hit there. The ball deflects to extra cover and they collect another run.
0.3 over (1 Run) Serves it on a length and around off, KL Rahul brings down a straight bat in defense and it goes off the inner half to square leg. He calls his partner through for a single.
0.2 over (1 Run) Yadav goes short, around middle and leg, de Kock awkwardly works it away and sends it down to fine leg for a run. Lucknow are underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Umesh Yadav tries to use the yorker as a surprise delivery first up, it turns out to be a low full toss though, around leg and de Kock helps it with gentle hands to square leg.
We are ready for play! The two umpires make their way out to the middle followed by the players of Kolkata. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are the opening pair for Lucknow. Umesh Yadav has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
Andre Russell is down for a quick chat. Russell says that it's been going good so far and the stats are in their place but feels he could have done a bit better in the batting department. Mentions that he doesn't want to think too far ahead but personally would have liked to score a few more runs and will look to do so in this game. Adds that he tries to get a good base to hit boundaries and even if he faces a few dot balls, he doesn't get fazed by it because he has a clear mindset and it's all about being positive. Mentions that in order to become a consistent power-hitter, one needs to have a solid core.
Kolkata skipper, Shreyas Iyer says they would have batted first as well. Adds that going by Lucknow's history they aren't the best chasers so wanted to bat first. Mentions that he had a word with the guys and told them that it is the last chance for them to put on a show for all the fans and for the coaching staff as well. Informs that they have just one change which is a forced one - Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out and Abhijeet Tomar comes in to replace him.
KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow, says that they want to bat as the surface looks dry and in the last few games here, it has been tough to chase. Adds that they want to stay positive and they have done well in the tournament, and a couple of bad games won't change anything. He wants to start fresh and focus on this game. Admits that the middle order has been a concern but at the same time, he adds that they have quality there and he trusts his batters to figure it out. Feels that the pitches have been tricky and starting your inning in the middle order is never easy. Informs that they have three changes - Krunal Pandya (niggle), Dushmantha Chameera and Ayush Badoni make way for Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and Krishnappa Gowtham.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar (In for Ajinkya Rahane), Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra (In for Ayush Badoni), Marcus Stoinis, Evin Lewis (In for Dushmantha Chameera), Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham (In for Krishnappa Gowtham), Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.
TOSS - Lucknow have won the toss and they will have a BAT first.
We have some team news. As you're already aware that Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out for the rest of the season and we are seeing Abhijeet Tomar getting his Kolkata cap. He might replace him at the top, or maybe Sam Billings will go back to opening and Tomar will be in the middle order. We can also see Manan Vohra getting his Lucknow cap, so, he will be making his debut for the franchise.
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann is pitchside. He says it's the last game at this ground. Mentions that the pitch for tonight's game is bang in the middle of the ground with the square boundaries being around 70 meters. Adds that it is the 20th game on this ground so it has gotten a bit tired but because of the red soil, it is still hard. The former English spinner opines that the ball will grip and there will be a good amount of turn. Reckons the team winning the toss will look to bat first.
Lucknow seemed to be cruising towards a place in the playoffs at one stage but inconsistent performances against good sides have seen them lose a bit of momentum. They are still sitting in the top four but a loss here can hurt their aspirations of finishing in the top two. Skipper KL Rahul will be looking to regain a bit of lost form himself and end the league stage on a high. Which side will come out on top? We shall find out soon. Stay tuned for toss and team news.
Kolkata have found a sort of a second wind in the last few matches and even without the services of their talisman Umesh Yadav, the rest of the players, especially Nitish Rana and Andre Russell have pulled up their socks. Yadav's return in the last game though has only strengthened the side. They are still in the playoffs race but need to win this game to bolster their chances. Kolkata did have a very poor run in the middle phase of the competition and they will hope it doesn't cost them dearly.
It's matchday here in the Indian T20 League and in match number 66, two sides gunning for a playoffs spot go head-to-head as Lucknow take on Kolkata at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This is a must-win for Kolkata to stay alive in the competition whereas Lucknow will officially qualify for the playoffs if they win. An exhilarating encounter awaits. On that note, welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...
