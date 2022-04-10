Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Prithvi Shaw now! Second fifty in the row! He has given his team to another good start. On a length, around off. Shaw works it to long on for a single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shaw is just one away from his fifty now. Short and wide outside off. Shaw cuts it through point for a boundary.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shaw launches this over the fence with disdain! A flat bullet from Shaw! It is full on off. Shaw whips it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Warner punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Shaw works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A slower short delivery at 110.5 kph, on off. Warner pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Russell sticks with bowling short and it is around off this time. Warner steers it towards third man for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A short delivery on off. Shaw pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side again, around leg. Shaw pulls it but straight to the short fine leg fielder. Shaw misses out there, it was there to hit with fine leg inside the circle.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Warner nudges it to deep backward square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shaw pulls it to mid-wicket. The fielder there half-stops it and a single is taken.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Russell starts with a short delivery, outside off. Warner cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
Drinks! Delhi are off to a flying start and they have made full use of the Powerplay! Warner and Shaw are batting superbly at the moment and are looking dangerous. Kolkata need this break to revise some of their plans and quickly needs to break this partnership. Andre Russell is brought into the attack now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the Powerplay and Delhi's score races away to 68/0 at the end of 6 overs. This is fuller on middle. Shaw sweeps and sweeps it well towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Narine bowls it slower on off. Shaw looks to drive it away but gets a thick outside edge to short third man.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Warner works it to deep square leg for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! This is fuller on off. Warner reverse-sweeps it over short third man for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Ohh..mix-up between the two batters but no daMage in the end. On middle and leg. Warner works it to mid-wicket and Warner first calls for a single but then sent Shaw back. He is almost halfway down the pitch by that time and there is a shy at the bowler's end from the fielder. It is missed and Shaw comes back to his crease.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Narine starts with a full delivery on leg. Shaw works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.1 overs, Delhi Capitals are 88/0. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.