Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, angling across outside off. Rasikh Dar steps out and throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full again, on leg. Andre Russell clears his front leg and swipes it to long on for a single.
16.4 overs (3 Runs) 3 runs.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Rasikh Dar tries to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge to point.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle this time. Mustafizur Rahman digs it out to mid-wicket for a single.
Rasikh Dar is the next man in.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! On a length, outside off. Andre Russell backs away and slaps it through extra-cover for a boundary.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Two wickets off two deliveries! Third wicket of the over and his fourth overall! What a catch from him. He has probably taken the best catch of his career. He is pumped and everyone around him is pumped. Sensational from Kuldeep Yadav. Take a bow! He tosses this one up, on middle. Umesh Yadav kneels and looks to sweep but gets a top edge. The ball goes high up in the air towards the mid-wicket region. Kuldeep Yadav calls for it. He runs and plucks it out of thin air at the last second diving forward. Blinder from the chinaman and Delhi surely can't lose it from here.
Umesh Yadav is the next man in.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Superb stuff from Kuldeep Yadav! He bags his third wicket! Match-turning spell from him. Loopy ball, outside off. Sunil Narine looks to go big again and takes the aerial route. He slices it to deep extra cover where Rovman Powell runs to his right and pouches it with ease. Another one bites the dust for Kolkata.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in some fashion! Drops it short, outside off. Sunil Narine has a go at it and slashes it over point. The fielder in the deep slides running across but could not stop the ball from racing away.
Sunil Narine is the next batter in.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Pat Cummins cannot repeat his heroics this time around! Kuldeep Yadav gets his man. Nicely tossed up, on middle and leg. Pat Cummins looks to heave it away on the leg side but misses. He gets thudded on the pads. An appeal from Kuldeep Yadav and the umpire agrees. Pat Cummins does opt for the review. UltraEdge shows a daylight gap between bat and pad and Ball Tracking shows it is umpire's call on wickets hitting. Kolkata lose their sixth wicket and it all boils down to Andre Russell to take it from here. 77 needed from 27 balls!
15.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to short fine leg for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spills this one down the leg side and Andre Russell leaves it alone. Wided.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A googly, on middle and leg. Andre Russell steps out and defends it back to the bowler.
