19.6 overs (6 Runs) Six!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Single now, 10 runs from the over so far! On the shorter delivery on middle. Patel pulls it to deep square leg for a single. Can Cummins finish off this over well now?
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Couple of runs this time! A length delivery, outside off. Patel hits it over the cover fielder in the ring and gets a couple as the fielder in the deep cuts it off.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Very full, on off. Thakur drills it to long on for a single.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Goes fuller on off. Thakur heaves it to deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second run.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 200 up for Delhi now! A slower length delivery, outside off. Thakur slaps it over mid off for a boundary. This has been a very productive partnership.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over! Very expensive over from Yadav, 23 runs from it. This is a full delivery and outside off. Patel hits it hard through extra-cover for a boundary.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now Patel joins the act! Third maximum of the over! This is full on off. In the slot and Patel just stays stable in his crease. He slams it straight down the ground for a biggie. 210 is on the cards again!
18.4 overs (1 Run) Goes for a yorker on leg. Thakur manages to work it towards the leg side and a single is taken.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time on the off side and six more, what a good strike this is again! A slot delivery, outside off. Thakur stays deep in his crease and tonks it over long off for a maximum.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Good response from the bowler! He bowls a very wide full delivery and Thakur leaves it.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is why he is sent at number 7. Back of a length, on off. Thakur pulls it over deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. It went 95 metres away into the stands.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Another slower delivery. Shorter in length on middle. Patel pulls it to deep backward square leg for a couple. 9 runs from the over!
17.5 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, around off. Thakur heaves it to long on without much-timing for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Patel looks to tuck it away towards the leg side. He misses and the ball brushes his pads towards the fine leg. A leg bye taken.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot this time! It is short and angling into the body from 'round the wicket. Patel pulls it and pulls it in the gap towards the deep backward square leg fence for a boundary.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle and leg. Patel looks to work it away towards the leg side. However, he gets a leading edge and the ball falls left of Cummins.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Thakur looks to hit it away but miscues it. The ball goes in the air and falls short of long off. A single taken.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end the over! Top-notch over from the pacer! It is a shorter length delivery, around off. Patel dances down the track and looks to pull it but misses.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Thakur steers it towards backward point for a single.
Shardul Thakur is the new batsman in.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Big wicket for Kolkata and Umesh Yadav strikes! They are making a good comeback in this game. It is a short delivery on off. Warner looks to pull but fails to get the desired timing. The ball goes in the air towards deep mid-wicket and Ajinkya Rahane takes an easy catch. Delhi are losing their way here. They looked well on their way to get over 220 at one point of time but now the wicket of Warner will be a big blow for them.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Dropped from Billings! This is short and around leg. Patel looks to pull it but gets a glove on it. The ball goes right of Billings behind the stumps and he dives to catch it. However, he fails to pouch it. A single taken.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Goes very full and outside off. Warner gets across and looks to sweep it but mistimes it. A single taken behind square on the leg side.
16.2 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Yadav goes wider outside off and it's a good slower ball. Warner tries to reach it but fails. Yadav has overstepped and a Free Hit coming up now.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Patel looks to work it towards the leg side. He gets the inside edge onto his pads and a run is taken towards the off side.
Umesh Yadav (2-0-20-0) is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Warner punches it to covers this time. Great over from Narine, he finishes his spell with figures of (4-0-21-2).
15.5 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air, that pitches on middle and turns away a bit. Warner plays it left of the bowler.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Darts this on leg. Patel works it to deep square leg for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A flatter and quicker one on middle. Patel defends it solidly yet again.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Patel blocks it off the front foot.
Drinks! Kolkata are crawling their way back here with timely wickets. Delhi though woud be confident of getting anything above 200 as they still have David Warner at the crease who is looking ominous. If Kolkata manages to get him out then it might make a difference of 15-20 runs at the end. Axar Patel is the new batsman in.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sunil Narine gets his second wicket and gets rid of dangerous Rovman Powell! Three wickets in quick succession for Kolkata now and now they will fancy their chances of restricting Delhi around 210. Narine goes fuller on off. Rovman Powell goes low and slog-sweeps it. However, the elevation is there but not enough distance for the big man from the Caribbean. The ball goes very high in the air towards deep mid-wicket and Rinku Singh, the substitute fielder runs to his left and takes a good catch. Big wicket for Kolkata!
