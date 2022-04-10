Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh... Pat Cummins starts off from where he left off in the last game. It is a full delivery, around off. Cummins slams it straight down the ground for a boundary.
The new batter in is Pat Cummins.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Khaleel Ahmed gets his third wicket and gets rid of Sam Billings now! This is a full delivery, around off and it is angling across the batter. Billings gets across towards the off side and goes for the sweep-shot. He gets a top edge on this one and the ball goes in the air towards fine leg. Lalit Yadav there settles under it to take a fine catch. 83 needed now from 32 balls! Delhi right on the top!
14.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal from the bowler but it seems that the impact it outside off. It is on a length, around off. Billings gets across and looks to paddle it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal but the umpire says no.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Russell backs away and cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Billings steers it towards point for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end the over! 85 needed now from 36 balls! A flatter delivery on off. Russell blocks it off the front foot.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Billings looks to sweep it but gets a faint part of his blade. The ball goes slightly in the air behind the keeper to the leg side. Pant moves across and dives but fails to reach it. A single taken.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely shot! Tossed up on off. Billings skips down the track and goes inside-out. He hits it over wide long off for a maximum.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery on off. Billings reverse-sweeps again and this time the backward point fielder half-stops it. Two runs taken.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Billings punches it to covers.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's the way he plays! It if fuller on off. Billings reverse-sweeps and it goes over short third man for a boundary.
Drinks! With Shreyas Iyer gone, the pressure is on Andre Russell and Sam Billings now to keep up with the required rate as it has already touched 14. Delhi are doing well and need their bowlers to continue to deliver as a wicket or two more here and they would know they are on the course of a victory.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Billings sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. 98 needed from 42 balls!
Sam Billings walks out to bat now.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Kuldeep Yadav foxes the Kolkata skipper this time and Shreyas Iyer has to walk back as he looks to go for another big shot. This is tossed up, around off and it's a googly. Iyer does not pick it and goes for a big hit as he goes down the track again. He misses and Pant collects the ball to whip the bails off in a flash. Shreyas Iyer is well out of his crease and Kuldeep Yadav gets his first wicket. Big, big wicket this and still 99 needed from 43 balls!
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shreyas Iyer gets to his fifty with a biggie! He was not getting a big score despite getting some good starts and he has finally delivered today, This one is tossed up on off. Iyer dances down the track and hammers it over long on for a biggie.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A quicker delivery, around off. Iyer looks to reverse-sweep it but misses and Pant collects the ball behind the stumps.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery on middle. Andre Russell sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Iyer skips down the track and heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Shreyas Iyer punches it to long on for a single. 107 needed from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (1 Run) A slightly shorter delivery on off. Andre Russell slaps it to long on for a single.
Andre Russell walks out to bat.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Here comes the breakthrough and Lalit Yadav strikes in his first over! A dangerous looking partnership is broken. A low full toss on middle. It was there to hit for Rana and he goes for it. However, he gets the bottom of his blade and the ball goes straight to long on. Shaw there takes a good catch and Kolkata lose their third wicket.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery, around off. Rana looks to sweep it but misses.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A short delivery on middle. Rana stays back and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
11.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Rishabh Pant takes a late review for LBW! However, the Ball Tracker shows that the ball is missing the stumps. So Rana will continue. It is fuller delivery on leg. Rana looks to reverse-sweep it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal. However, the umpire is not interested and the replays confirm that he is right.
Lalit Yadav is into the attack now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Rana pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A flatter and quicker delivery, around off. Iyer goes for a reverse-sweep but gets only a faint pasrt of his blade to short third man for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) This is slower in the air, outside off. Iyer goes for a slog-sweep but misses. Pant collects it and whips the bails off. The back leg is well inside the crease and the replays confirm the same.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) A flatter delivery on middle. Iyer works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A flat bullet this time! A fuller delivery and outside off. Iyer drags it towards long on and beats the fielder in the deep for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is fired quicker but down the leg side. Pant does well to stop it as he moves to his left.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Rana skips down the track and heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Yadav pulls his length back quite well as he sees Rana advancing.
