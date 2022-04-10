Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rovman Powell drives it to deep extra cover and retains the strike.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Rovman Powell is beaten on the outside edge as he tries to defend.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! In the slot from Varun Chakaravarthy, outside off. Rovman Powell stands tall and tonks it over long on for a maximum. Brute power on that one!
14.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, wide outside off. David Warner cuts it to covers for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through covers for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, David Warner slashes it to deep backward point for a run.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rovman Powell looks to sweep it away but gets struck on the pads. A good over Kolkata. A wicket and just 3 runs from it. Excellent from Narine!
Rovman Powell walks out to the middle now.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! One brings two for Kolkata! That was dead plumb and Lalit Yadav does not need to review this! Tossed up, on middle. Lalit Yadav sits down on one knee and looks to hoick it on the leg side but misses it altogether. The ball hits the pads and Sunil Narine appeals. The umpire raises his dreaded finger in no time. It can't get plumb-er than that!
13.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, on leg. Lalit Yadav looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, pushed to long on for one. 150 up for Delhi!
13.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Lalit Yadav punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on middle and leg. David Warner gets behind the line and pushes it to long off for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Pulled to mid-wicket.
Lalit Yadav is the next man in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Andre Russell strikes and gets the breakthrough. Slower and short again from Andre Russell, outside off. Rishabh Pant rides the bounce and flays it over point. The ball goes high in the air towards deep point and Umesh Yadav there comes forward and takes a simple catch. Rishabh Pant won't be too pleased about his shot selection. He has to depart though after playing a handy cameo.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) A full toss, on off. Rishabh Pant pulls it to wide long on and calls for the second run immediately. Gets it easily.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, David Warner slices it to sweeper cover. Didn't quite time that and the ball drops just short of the fielder there.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for David Warner and he gets there in style! Slower ball from Andre Russell, on middle. David Warner picks it very well and smashes it over long on. Just beats Venkatesh Iyer there. His 51st fifty in Indian T20 League. What a player!
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. David Warner cuts it past point for a couple of runs.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE SHOT! Right in the slot, outside off. Rishabh Pant says thank you very much and clubs it over the bowler's head for a cold-blooded maximum.
Andre Russell is back on. He bowled a tidy first over.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower and short, on middle. Rishabh Pant looks to pull but misses. The umpire signals wide for height.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short again from Cummins, on leg. David Warner prods and mistimes his pull to long on for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Pulled to deep square leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. David Warner shapes up for the pull shot but misses. He gets hit near the box and the ball rolls to the off side. The batters steal a leg bye.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Rishabh Pant slaps it to point. The fielder there half-stops it and the batters take a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on leg, David Warner pulls it to deep square leg and crosses ends.
Pat Cummins is back on. He went for 16 runs in his first over.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flat and quick, on middle. Warner tucks it to mid-wicket for a single. He wanted the second run but Varun Chakaravarthy was quick to get there. Warner moves to 45! A huge over for Delhi. 24 runs coming off it. Delhi are marching towards a huge total.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! All the hard work he did in the previous over and it's being undone now! Outside off, David Warner smacks it over covers and bags another boundary.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) This is now worked to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
10.4 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR BYES! Spinner bowling a no ball is a crime and then they are leaking runs as well. Loopy ball down leg, David Warner misses his reverse sweep and Sam Billings fails to collect it as well. The ball races away to the fine leg fence.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! On middle, nudgd to mid-wicket for a single. The bowler has overstepped and the umpire signals a free hit.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rishabh Pant works it towards covers.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant is in the mood! Loopy ball, down leg. Rishabh Pant changes stance and brings out the reverse sweep. Connects it very well and hits it to third man for a boundary.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Miles away! Tossed up, outside off. Rishabh Pant sits down on one knee and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 85-metre hit!
