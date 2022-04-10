Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
2.1 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Rahane knocks it down to cover-point for a single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) An appeal against Rahane for LBW again but this time Delhi does not take a review! Lands on a length, around off and it nips back into Rahane. He looks to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards the off side. A leg bye taken.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Iyer works it to deep square leg for a single.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another maximum! These biggies with ease some nerves in Kolkata camp! Lands on a length, around leg. Iyer just helps it on his way and hits it over deep backward square leg again for a maximum.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Venkatesh Iyer with a big hit now! Thakur goes short on middle. Venkatesh Iyer pulls it over deep backward square leg for a biggie.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on middle, at 131.2 kph. Venkatesh Iyer knocks it back to the bowler.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely start! Full and shaping in from outside off, Venkatesh Iyer looks to push it down the ground but gets beaten by the swing.
Shardul Thakur will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Iyer dabs it towards backward point for a single. What an eventful first over that was!
0.5 over (1 Run) On a length, around off. Rahane defends it towards the off side and takes a single. He is off the mark finally.
0.4 over (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Rahane drives it to mid on this time.
0.3 over (0 Run) Goes fuller and outside off. Rahane goes chasing for it but misses. Pant collects the ball behind the stumps. However, the replays show that Rahane got a bat on it but no one appealed. Quite an eventful over so far.
0.2 over (0 Run) NOT OUT! Another review taken by Rahane and the decision is overturned again! It is another length delivery on off and hint of shape into the batter. Rahane looks to defend but gets the inside edge onto his pads. There is an appeal from Delhi though and the umpire raises his finger again. Rahane takes the DRS and the decision is overturned as the UltraEdge confirms that there is bat involved.
0.1 over (0 Run) NOT OUT! Ajinkya Rahane survives as the decision is overturned! Mustafizur Rahman lands on a length, around off. Rahane looks to defend but misses as the ball swings into him. It brushes the pads and goes towards the keeper. There is an appeal for a caught behind and the umpire raises his finger. However, Rahane reviews it and the UltraEdge shows that there is no bat involved.
