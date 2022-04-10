Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So Kolkata are going with an unchanged XI. Their skipper, Shreyas Iyer has not exactly fired the way his team would have been hoping from him at the start of the season and today might just be the day where he might unleash his true might against his former team. Delhi too would like their skipper, Rishabh Pant to play his natural game and let's hope we see the best of both the captains today.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says that he does not mind batting first on this wicket. Adds that it gets frustrating when one loses the game but one needs to learn and keep improving. Mentions that it is a big relief that there is no dew and informs that they have one change in the playing XI with Khaleel Ahmed coming in for Anrich Nortje.
Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata, says that they will bowl first. Adds that the pitch has a good covering of grass and it will get better as the game progresses. Tells that it is important to carry on with the momentum and says that he has been enjoying the captaincy. Informs that they are unchanged.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed (In place of Anrich Nortje).
Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Dar, Varun Chakaravarthy.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Kolkata. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Daren Ganga is down for the pitch report. He says that this is the second afternoon game at Brabourne and there will be no dew. Tells that there is even covering of grass and it is very hard. Mentions that there will be bounce and the batters can hit through the line and the pacers will come into the picture. Adds that the margin of error is very less and the average score at the venue is 189. Tells that the team that win the toss can put pressure by putting a big score on the board as there will be no dew.
David Warner is down for a chat. He says that as he is getting older, he has started doing longer runs. Adds that when he first started playing T20 cricket it was lot different then and now it has become more professional. Tells that they want to get another win on the board and says that it about giving 100 percent on the field and they want to outfield Kolkata and hopes that they can play well.
Delhi started off the season with a morale-boosting win against Mumbai. However, since then, they have failed to cross the line and they need their bowling and batting to fire in unison to come out with better results in the tournament. Prithvi Shaw was fantastic at the top of the order in the last game but they need the likes of Warner, Pant and Rovman Powell to display their might with the bat. Anrich Nortje looked rusty in his comeback game and Delhi need him and other bowlers to step up and support Kuldeep Yadav who has been one of the standout performers for them. Can Delhi lift themselves up and beat a strong Kolkata unit? Or will Kolkata continue to march on? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
Kolkata have their issues to address but are still at the top of the table with 3 wins in 4 games so far. Their bowling unit and lower middle-order have bailed them out of the trouble on numerous occasions and the presence of quality all-rounders makes them a balanced unit. However, their top order has not fired in the way they would have expected at the start of the season and expect the skipper, Shreyas Iyer to take more responsibility going forward in the tournament.
It is time for Super Sunday to unveil its colours as we get ready for another double-header day in this 15th edition of the Indian T20 League. First up, it will be Kolkata going head-to-head against Delhi and expect another mouth-watering contest between two quality sides.
... MATCH DAY …
