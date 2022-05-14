Struggling after four straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to sort their bowling woes when they take on an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders as both the teams look to to stay afloat in the IPL play-off race here on Saturday. A series of losses after a five-match winning streak has dropped SRH to the sixth spot with 10 points and they would need to win all the remaining three games to salvage any hopes of making it to the play-offs. With 10 points, KKR, however, are on the brink of elimination. Shreyas Iyer's men has just two more matches to go and wins in both will only take them to 14 points, which might not be enough with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore already sitting pretty in the top four with 14 points from 13 games.

When will the KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match be played?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be played on Saturday, May 14.

Where will the KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match be played?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match begin?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)