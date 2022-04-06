Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crunch IPL 2022 match on Wednesday at the MCA Stadium in Pune. A win will put KKR at the top of the points table with 6 points from 4 matches. KKR have had a good start to the tournament as most of its key players have showed signs of good form. Top order batting though remains a worry with the likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane yet to get a big score under their belt. The bowling attack has been in terrific form with the veteran paceman Umesh Yadav leading the ranks with 8 wickets so far. Against Mumbai, KKR would need to be firing in all departments as the five-time champions will be looking for their first points of the season, having lost both their matches so far.

He re is what we think should be KKR's playing XI against MI

1) Venkatesh Iyer: The left handed opener has not fired so far and will be hoping to get important runs under his belt.

2) Ajinkya Rahane: He has looked brilliant when he has got the balls away with his sweet timing and flair, but Rahane has been loose with his shot selection and this has meant he has flattered to deceive so far. He is following the same pattern which led to his removal from India's Test team.

3) Shreyas Iyer: The captain has showed signs of his outstanding batting form and he needs to get a big one to stamp his authority on his new team. Has been quite good tactically.

4) Nitish Rana: Teams have figured out his problems against the short ball and Rana should do something in the nets to be better prepared.

5) Andre Russell:The power-hitter from West Indies showed his ability as he slammed a half-century in KKR's last match and he will be looking to make the opposition bleed yet again, both with bat and ball.

6) Sam Billings: KKR should continue with Billings as Sheldon Jackson's batting form has not been great. Given the fact that the top order isn't firing, a proper batter at number 6 is a requirement for the team.

7) Sunil Narine:The veteran Caribbean star will be a threat with the ball and can be used against Rohit Sharman in the powerplay. His batting is more than handy.

8) Pat Cummins:The Aussie should replace Southee in the line-up as the premier paceman althout the Kiwi star has been good. But Cummins' batting ability should get him the nod along with leadership credentials.

9) Shivam Mavi:The youngster goes for runs and he should complete the fifth bowler's quota along with Venkatesh Iyer.

Promoted

10) Umesh Yadav:The man in form. It has been a season when we have vintage Umesh in action and his Test match length has been paying dividends.

11) Varun Chakaravarthy: The mystery man could be a handful against Mumbai's stroke-makers.