Jos Buttler is having a dream run with the bat for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season as he has already smashed three centuries. His first ton came against Mumbai Indians and the second was against Kolkata Knight Riders. His latest ton came against Delhi Capitals on Friday and this performance helped the Royals move to the top spot in the points table. Buttler's performance has helped Rajasthan post big scores on the board consistently. Buttler is the current holder of the Orange Cup in the ongoing season with 491 runs from seven games and he would hope to continue with his performances. The England wicketkeeper-batter has named two players, one each from the past and current era, as his dream opening partners.

Buttler chose Vivian Richards from the past era and picked India skipper Rohit Sharma from the current era.

"From the past, it would be Vivian Richards. I would love to see him play T20 cricket. From the current, Rohit Sharma," Buttler said on ESPNcricinfo's 'Polite Enquiries'.

When asked who is the bowler, Buttler finds tough to face in the powerplay, he said: "Rashid Khan. He has got my number at the minute."

Buttler picked his innings against Mumbai Indians in 2018 as his best IPL knock so far.

"My best IPL innings was against Mumbai Indians in 2018 when I got 93, I think," said Buttler.

In the opening seven matches, Buttler recorded scores of 35, 100, 70, 13, 54, 103 and 116 for the Rajasthan Royals. He along with Devdutt Padikkal has formed a formidable partnership at the top.

Buttler had played knocks of 70 and 54 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans respectively.

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top spot in the points table with 10 points from seven games.