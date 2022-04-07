Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha expressed his disappointment on Twitter after Virender Sehwag was forced to issue an explanation over his lighthearted comments about Kolkata Knight Riders' win over Mumbai Indians on Wednesday night in IPL 2022. Ojha wrote that there was something wrong with the sporting ecosystem as a legend like Sehwag had to give an explanation for his views.

"There is something really wrong with our ecosystem when a legend of the game has to give explanation for his views about a game because of some faceless trolls. #sad," Ojha tweeted.

There is something really wrong with our ecosystem when a legend of the game has to give explanation for his views about a game because of some faceless trolls. #sad https://t.co/vuZZXO6rHF — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 7, 2022

The former India opener had faced flak from trolls for his 'Vada Pav' tweet which he posted after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) thanks to Pat Cummins' belligerent innings. Sehwag, in his own witty fashion, remarked "Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya. Pat Cummins, one of the most insane displays of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 ... Jeera Batti," after Pat Cummins played a stupendous knock of 56 runs off 15 balls to help his team script a memorable win on Wednesday. This tweet apparently didn't go down well with MI or Rohit fans and Sehwag had to clear his stance regarding the issue.

Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya.

Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …

Jeera Batti #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/Npi2TybgP9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022

Taking to Twitter again, Sehwag said that his 'Vada Pav' reference was for Mumbai and that Rohit's fans should cool down and not worry about anything. "The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo , I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys."

The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo , I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022

Sehwag's initial reaction was a result of Pat Cummins going all ballistic in a span of just 15 balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s Australian pacer had turned the game on its head with a 14-ball fifty which helped his team win their third match of the season by five wickets.

Promoted

In the process, Cummins equalled the IPL record of the fasted half-century and is now tied with KL Rahul at the top.

The knock drew applause from all corners, including Sehwag.