Indian uncapped cricketers Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tripathi had a big pay day on Saturday as they were picked up for more than 20 times their base price during the first day of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction in Bengaluru. Shahrukh Khan is a Tamil Nadu cricketer who played for Punjab Kings last season. He was picked up by Punjab Kings for INR 9 crore on Saturday. Shahrukh's base price for the auction was INR 40 lakh. However, after a bidding war during the auction, he was eventually sold for 22.5 times his base price.

The 26-year-old right-handed batter has played five first class matches so far and has scored 231 runs at an average of 33. He has scored two fifties and his highest score is an unbeaten knock of 92.

In the 2021 season of IPL, his only season in the IPL, Shahrukh played in 11 matches and scored 153 runs at an average of 21.9. His highest score was 47.

On the other hand, right-handed top-order batter Tripathi, also with a base price of INR 40 lakh, went for a whopping price of INR 8.50 crore to SunRisers Hyderabad. He has been a consistent performer in the IPL, first for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) and later for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and KKR entered into a bidding war with SRH for the services of Tripathi and it was the Hyderabad-based franchise which emerged victorious.

Tripathi was crucial to KKR's run to the IPL final last season.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani got picked by Gujarat Giants (GT) for INR 2.6 crore while batter Priyam Garg got sold to SRH for INR 20 lakh. Batter Rajat Patidar was unsold at the auction.

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for INR 6.5 crore while Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav was picked up by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore.

Punjab Kings acquired Rahul Chahar for INR 5.25 crore. India spinner Amit Mishra went unsold in the auction.

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur got picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 10.75 crore while Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman went to the same franchise for INR 2 crore.

SRH bought Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for INR 4.2 crore and T Natarajan for INR 4 crore.

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 10.75 crore. India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal RCB for INR 10.75 crore.

(With ANI inputs)