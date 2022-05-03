Rajasthan Royals slumped to their second straight defeat in the ongoing IPL 2022, losing by seven wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh starred for KKR in the chase as they chased down the 153-run target with five balls to spare. During the KKR innings, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson seemed a bit frustrated with the umpiring. In the 19th over of KKR's chase, Samson showed his frustration by opting for DRS after the umpire signalled for a wide on a delivery bowled by Prasidh Krishna to Rinku Singh.

There was daylight between the bat and ball but Samson still took the review, probably in the hope that the wide would be overturned.

Watch: Samson takes DRS in frustration after umpire signals wide.

Samson's actions went viral and Twitter seemed to side with the RR captain and criticised the umpiring in the match.

If player like sanju samson can get angry on umpire, i strongly believe umpire made mistake,



Let go brother, win another day — Uday uchale (@Aviator_177) May 2, 2022

Worst Umpiring in this season of IPL2022 . Sanju Samson took DRS for out but his vision is to clear umpire decision that is given wrong . BCCI should conduct an Umpire committee who take care of these wrong decisions #umpire #umpiring #IPL2022 #RRvsKKR #t20cricket #paytm pic.twitter.com/akE2GCglOO — Arnav Sharma (@iam_arnavsharma) May 2, 2022

Savage reply by Sanju Samson to show the World how corrupt UMPIRE Nitin Pandit #IPL2022 #KKRHaiTaiyaar

Please make him do Umpiring in @T20WorldCup Finals!@IPL is blessed these umpires! #RRvKKR

Thanks to DRS else morons like Nitin Pandit will fix the results! pic.twitter.com/1ELFtCrKf6 — OHO Memes (@OhoMemes) May 2, 2022

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, who was commentating at the time, too felt that the umpire had got it wrong on that particular occasion.

"Understand the frustration there. Gave the umpire some credit a couple of balls ago but that one wasn't (a wide). I think he (batter) is a long way outside the line of off-stump. To me, probably not a wide. Can understand a little bit of frustration, I guess, from Sanju Samson," said Doull on-air.

In the end, RR score didn't prove to be enough as Rana and Rinku Singh put on an unbeaten 66-run stand for the fourth wicket off just 38 balls to take their team to victory.

It was KKR's first win after five straight losses.