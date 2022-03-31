Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) edged past Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 6 of the ongoing IPL 2022 season, winning by three wickets at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Chasing a target of 129 runs, RCB managed to reach 132 for seven in 19.2 overs. Sherfane Rutherford top-scored for the side with a knock of 28 runs off 40 balls. Tim Southee was in good bowling form and took three wickets for KKR. Initially, KKR were bowled out for 128 in 18.5 overs, with Wanindu Hasaranga taking four wickets for RCB in four overs and conceding 20 runs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

RCB registered their first win of the season and have now registered two points from two games. Meanwhile, KKR crashed to their first defeat of the season after winning the opener on March 26.

After the game, Rajasthan Royals (RR) occupy pole position in the table, followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) in second, Punjab Kings (PBKS) in third and Gujarat Titans (GT) in fourth position. KKR are fifth in the table, followed by RCB in sixth and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in seventh place. Mumbai Indians (MI) are ninth in the standings, with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bottom in the 10-team table.

Orange Cap Race

Despite a knock of five runs off four balls against KKR, Faf du Plessis is leading in the Orange Cap race with 93 runs in two fixtures. Ishan Kishan is in second spot with 81 runs, followed by Aiden Markram (57) in third place. RR captain Sanju Samson occupies fourth spot with 55 runs, with Deepak Hooda (55 runs) in fifth place.

Promoted

Purple Cap Race

Wanindu Hasaranga bagged four wickets on Wednesday and is on top of the Purple Cap race with five dismissals. He is followed by KKR's Umesh Yadav, who has four wickets. Kuldeep Yadav is fourth with three scalps, followed by Dwayne Bravo (3).