Ahead of Rajasthan Royals' (RR) IPL 2022 campaign opener against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Sanju Samson received some valuable wicketkeeping training from Kumar Sangakkara. RR face SRH on Tuesday, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and Samson will be hoping to challenge for the playoffs. Rajasthan took to social media to post a video of the training session which also included Lasith Malinga watching on.

Here is the video:

Sangakkara is currently serving as RR's Director of Cricket and is an active presence in the franchise's social media channels.

A legendary Sri Lankan captain, Sangakkara represented his country in 134 Tests and registered 12,400 runs and 14,234 runs in 404 ODIs. The wicketkeeper-batter also played in 56 T20Is, amassing 1,382 runs.

Meanwhile in his IPL career, Sangakkara slammed 1,687 runs in 71 games, representing Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), Deccan Chargers and SRH.

RR captain Samson will be aiming for a better showing this season after the team finished seventh last year.

During IPL 2021, he registered 484 runs in 14 games with a high score of 119 runs. In total, he has scored 3,068 runs in 121 fixtures in his IPL career.

IPL 2022 began on March 26 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener by six wickets.

With four matches having already been completed, Delhi Capitals (DC) are currently on top of the table, followed by PBKS in second position. KKR are third and Gujarat Titans (GT) are fourth.