Hello and Welcome to Royal Challenger Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 Match





Royal Challenger Bangalore will aim to get back-to-back wins under their belt as they take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday





RCB are placed 4th currently in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 6 wins from 11 games and a win will help them gain crucial points in a bid to qualify for the playoffs





SRH, on the other hand, are 6th with 5 wins and 5 losses and aim desperately for a victory at this stage of the tournament



