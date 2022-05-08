IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challenger Bangalore Aim To Register 2nd Consecutive Win In Tournament vs SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score Updates: Royal Challenger Bangalore will aim to get back-to-back wins under their belt as they take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates: Royal Challenger Bangalore will aim to get back-to-back wins under their belt as they take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. RCB are placed 4th currently in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 6 wins from 11 games and a win will help them gain crucial points in a bid to qualify for the playoffs. SRH, on the other hand, are 6th with 5 wins and 5 losses and aim desperately for a victory at this stage of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Glenn Phillips, Ravikumar Samarth
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
