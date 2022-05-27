Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been in remarkable form for the franchise in the ongoing IPL 2022 season, registering 324 runs in 15 matches. This is the biggest reason that Karthik has been named in India's T20I squad for the five-match series against South Africa. Karthik is averaging 64.80 for RCB this season and owing to his fine showing, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson picked the wicketkeeper as the "standout" performer for the franchise this season.

“Josh Hazlewood, he has shown that with CSK, and now his bowling the T20s has gone through the roof in the last 18 months. Harshal Patel has added value again, gosh he has just been brilliant in the last couple of years. And the one who has been the biggest standout has been Dinesh Karthik. The value he has added and he showed that last night (Wednesday against Lucknow Super Giants). To finish off innings like that, they could have been stagnated a bit but he got 32 of 16 balls to really provide that extra little burst. He has done that just about every time he has batted for RCB," Watson said on Grade Cricketer Podcast.

Against LSG in the Eliminator, Karthik played an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off 23 balls and he along with Rajat Patidar((112 not out) helped RCB post 207/4 in 20 overs. In the end, RCB won the match by 14 runs and now they will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

Talking about Faf du Plessis' leadership, Watson said: "Even before this tournament started, RCB were one of my favourites because of how well they did in the auction and how well-balanced their squad they were able to put together was. Faf du Plessis, that was a great buy for them. Because knowing that Virat was going to step down, Faf was probably was one of the only few players I think was going to do a brilliant job to know how to get the best out of Virat as not the captain and sort of know how to steer the franchise into the right direction."

"It was tactically a brilliant decision to get Faf involved and lead. He is great guy and very good leader. Very compassionate, caring and empathetic guy. He was always going to do a good job and combine that with Kohli, Maxwell and Hazlewood,” he added.

RCB had made it to the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals. RCB were placed at the fourth spot in the points table.