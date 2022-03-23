IPL 2022: RR Full Schedule - Rajasthan Royals All Matches Date, Time And Venue
IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign on March 29 against the SunRisers Hyderabad.
Highlights
- IPL 2022 will begin on March 26.
- Rajasthan Royals to play their first match against SRH on March 29.
- Sanju Samson will lead Rajasthan Royals.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have failed to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) since their triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Last season, the Sanju Samson-led side ended up 7th in the points table, having finished the campaign with 10 points. RR will play their first game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Having retained the likes of Samson and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, the franchise roped in the likes of Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, among others during the auction last month.
Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by Rajasthan Royals:
Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue
March 29: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune
April 2: vs Mumbai Indians, 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium
April 5: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium
April 10: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium
April 14: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium
April 18: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium
April 22: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune
April 26: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune
April 30: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium
May 2: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium
May 7: vs Punjab Kings, 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium
May 11: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium
May 15: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium
May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium