Rajasthan Royals (RR) have failed to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) since their triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Last season, the Sanju Samson-led side ended up 7th in the points table, having finished the campaign with 10 points. RR will play their first game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Having retained the likes of Samson and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, the franchise roped in the likes of Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, among others during the auction last month.

Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by Rajasthan Royals:

Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue

March 29: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 2: vs Mumbai Indians, 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 5: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 10: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 14: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 18: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 22: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 26: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 30: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 2: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 7: vs Punjab Kings, 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 11: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 15: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium