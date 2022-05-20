Gujarat Titans' wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct by the match referee for his outburst after being dismissed against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium. "Matthew Wade from Gujarat Titans has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai," stated the IPL Media Advisory.

"Mr Wade admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding, " it added.

The Aussie was given out leg before wicket off Glenn Maxwell's bowling and he was convinced that he had gotten an inside edge. However, the Ultraedge showed no spike when the ball was close to his bat, and hence the third umpire stayed with the on-field call.

Promoted

Wade was disappointed after being given out and after reaching the dressing room Wade smashed his helmet on the floor and also threw his bat.

Matthew Wade's dressing room video went viral and the match referee decided to reprimand the Gujarat Titans cricketer for his outburst of anger. Gujarat Titans team also lost the match by eight wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore.