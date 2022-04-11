Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by three runs in Match 20 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Defending a target of 166 runs, RR restricted LSG to 162 for eight in 20 overs with Yuzvendra Chahal taking four wickets. Initially, an unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 36 balls by Shimron Hetmyer helped RR post 165 for six in 20 overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are on top of the table with six points from four games and are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in second position. Gujarat Titans (GT) are third, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in fourth spot.

LSG are fifth, Delhi Capitals (DC) sixth, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in seventh place. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are eighth, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ninth and 10th in the standings.

Orange Cap Race

Currently, Jos Buttler leads the Orange Cap race with 218 runs. The RR player is followed by Quinton de Kock (188) in second place and Shubman Gill (180) in third position.

Ishan Kishan (175) is fourth and Shimron Hetmyer occupies fifth spot.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal currently leads the pack with 11 dismissals and is followed by Umesh Yadav (10) and Kuldeep Yadav (10) in second and third positions. Wanindu Hasaranga (8) is fourth and Avesh Khan (8) is fifth.