Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) edged past Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday to win their IPL 2022 fixture by six wickets at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a target of 150 runs, LSG reached 155 for four in 19.4 overs with Quinton de Kock smashing 80 runs off 52 balls. Initially, a knock of 61 runs off 34 deliveries by Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi post 149 for three in 20 overs, setting a target of 150. Ravi Bishnoi was in terrific form for LSG and took two wickets in four overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are on top of the IPL points table with six points from four games, followed by LSG in second position, also on six points. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are third, Gujarat Titans (GT) are fourth, Punjab Kings (PBKS) fifth, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) sixth with DC in seventh position.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are eighth, Mumbai Indians (MI) are ninth and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are bottom in the 10-team table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is leading the Orange Cap race with 205 runs and is followed by Quinton de Kock (149) in second place. Ishan Kishan (149) is third, with KL Rahul (132) fourth and Deepak Hooda (130) in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Umesh Yadav is in pole position with nine wickets. He is followed by Yuzvendra Chahal (7) in second and Avesh Khan (7) in third place.

Rahul Chahar is fourth with six wickets, and Kuldeep Yadav (6) is fifth.