Punjab Kings (PBKS) eased past Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 11, winning by 54 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Despite a half-century by Shivam Dube, CSK were bowled out for 126 in 18 overs while chasing a target of 181 runs. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar was in fantastic form and took three wickets for PBKS. Initially, a knock of 60 runs off 32 balls by Liam Livingstone helped Punjab post 180 for eight in 20 overs, setting a target of 181.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently on top of the table with four points, and are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders in second position. Gujarat Titans (GT) are third, followed by PBKS in fourth and Delhi Capitals (DC) in fifth place.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are sixth, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in seventh position. Mumbai Indians (MI) are eighth, with CSK ninth and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Ishan Kishan is currently leading the Orange Cap Race with 135 runs from two games. The MI cricketer is followed by Jos Buttler (135) in second place and Dube (109) in third.

Livingstone (98) is fourth in the standings and Andre Russell (95) is fifth.

Purple Cap Race

Umesh Yadav is leading in the Purple Cap Race with eight dismissals. Rahul Chahar (6) is second, with Yuzvendra Chahal (5) in third position. Mohammed Shami (5) is fourth, followed by Tim Southee (5) in fifth position.