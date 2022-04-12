SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in Match 21 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Monday. A knock of 57 runs off 46 balls by Kane Williamson helped SRH reach 168 for two in 19.1 overs, successfully chasing a target of 163 runs. Initially, an unbeaten half-century by Hardik Pandya helped GT post 162 for seven in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan were in top form for SRH, taking two wickets each against Gujarat.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently on top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with six points from four matches and are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in second spot, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in third and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in fourth position.

GT dropped to the fifth place with Delhi Capitals (DC) at sixth and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in seventh position. SRH occupy eighth place, with Mumbai Indians (MI) in ninth and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the bottom.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is leading the Orange Cap Race with 218 runs from four games. He is followed by Quinton de Kock (188) in second position and Shubman Gill (187) in third.

Ishan Kishan (175) is fourth in the standings, with Shimron Hetmyer (168) fifth.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal is in pole position in the Purple Cap Race with 11 wickets. He is followed by Umesh Yadav (10), Kuldeep Yadav (10), Wanindu Hasaranga (8) and Natarajan (8).