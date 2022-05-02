Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 46, winning by 13 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. A four-wicket haul by Mukesh Choudhary helped CSK restrict SRH to 189 for six in 20 overs, in their chase of 203 runs. Initially, CSK posted 202 for two in 20 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad smacking 99 runs off 57 balls. Meanwhile, Devon Conway played an unbeaten knock of 85 runs off 55 balls. Also, T Natarajan took two wickets for SRH.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are in top spot with 16 points from nine games. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are second, third and fourth, respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in fifth place and they are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are eighth in the table, while CSK and Mumbai Indians occupy the bottom two spots.

Orange Cap Race

RR's Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 566 runs in nine fixtures. He is followed by KL Rahul (451) in second position and Abhishek Sharma (308) in third place.

Hardik Pandya (308) occupies fourth spot and is followed by Tilak Varma (307) in fifth.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal occupies top spot in the Purple Cap race with 19 wickets in nine fixtures. Kuldeep Yadav (17) is second while T Natarajan (17) is third in the standings.

Wanindu Hasaranga (15) is fourth and Umran Malik (15) is fifth in the Purple Cap race.