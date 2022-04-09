Gujarat Titans on Friday beat Punjab Kings in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match that saw Rahul Tewatia smash two sixes off the last two deliveries to win the match for his team after Shubman Gill anchored the chase with his brilliant knock of 96. Earlier, Liam Livingstone blitzed 64 off 27 deliveries, while Rahul Chahar hit 22 off 14 to give Punjab Kings a much needed flourish at the death to finish at 189/9. However, Gill then dominated with the bat to ensure GT stayed on track in their chase. He posted his highest T20 score, bettering the 84 he hit in the last game. Hardik Pandya chipped in with 27 off 18 after a knock of 35 off 20 from debutant Sai Sudharshan. But it was Tewatia who saw them home, with the team needing 12 off two deliveries, as he smashed Odean Smith for two maximums.

IPL 2022 Points Table

With the win, Gujarat Titans shot up to second on the IPL 2022 points table, with three wins in as many matches. Kolkata Knight Riders lead the table with six points from four matches. Lucknow Super Giants are third, followed by Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

PBKS fell to sixth after their defeat, with Delhi Capitals behind them at seventh.

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad, who are yet to win a match this season, are eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler continues to lead the run-scoring charts, with 205 runs to his name. Shubman Gill, with his back-to-back half-centuries, has shot up to second place with 180 runs. Liam Livingstone, who also hit two consecutive fifties, is in third. Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan, with 149 runs each, are fourth and fifth respectively.

Purple Cap Race

Umesh Yadav, with nine scalps in four matches, continues to lead the hunt for the Purple Cap. Yuzvendra Chahal is second with seven wickets, followed by Rahul Chahar, who took his tally up to seven scalps as well in Friday's match. Avesh Khan in fourth place also has seven wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav with six wickets completes the top five.