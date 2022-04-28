Gujarat Titans (GT) edged past SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), winning by five wickets in Match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Wednesday. A half-century by Abhishek Sharma (65 runs off 42 balls) helped SRH post 195 for six in 20 overs, with Mohammed Shami taking three wickets for GT. Meanwhile, Gujarat raced to 199 for five in 20 overs, crossing the 196-run target. Umran Malik was in excellent form for SRH and took his maiden IPL five-wicket haul.

IPL 2022 Points Table

GT are in top spot with 14 points from eight games. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are second, SRH are third and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are fourth in the standings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are at the fifth place and they are followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are eighth in the table, while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are in the bottom two spots.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler currently is the holder of the Orange Cap with 499 runs from eight matches for RR. KL Rahul (368) is in second position and Hardik Pandya (305) is in the third spot.

Shikhar Dhawan (302) is fourth in the standings, while Mumbai Indians youngster Abhishek Sharma (285) is in fifth spot.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top in the Purple Cap race with 18 dismissals from eight matches. SRH pacer Umran Malik (15) is in second spot on the list and is followed by T Natarajan (15) and Dwayne Bravo (14), who are in third and fourth, respectively. Mohammed Shami, with 13 wickets, is fifth on the list.