Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 144 runs, PBKS reached 145 for two in 16 overs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan smacked an unbeaten knock of 62 runs off 53 balls and all-rounder Liam Livingstone was also unbeaten with a knock of 30 runs off 10 deliveries. Earlier, GT posted 143 for eight in 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century by Sai Sudharsan. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada was in top form for PBKS and took four wickets.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top spot with 16 points from nine games. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), RR and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are second, third and fourth, respectively.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in fifth place and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are sixth in the standings. Delhi Capitals (DC) are seventh, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are eighth and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth in the standings. Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

RR's Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 588 runs in 10 fixtures. He is followed by KL Rahul (451) in second position and Shikhar Dhawan (348) in third place.

Abhishek Sharma (324) occupies fourth spot and is followed by Shreyas Iyer (324) in fifth.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal occupies top spot in the Purple Cap race with 19 wickets in 10 fixtures. Kuldeep Yadav (17) is second while Kagiso Rabada (17) is third in the standings.

T Natarajan (17) and Umesh Yadav (15) are fourth and fifth in the standings. Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in fifth place and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are sixth in the standings. Delhi Capitals (DC) are seventh, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are eighth and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth in the standings. Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

RR's Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 588 runs in 10 fixtures. He is followed by KL Rahul (451) in second position and Shikhar Dhawan (348) in third place.

Abhishek Sharma (324) occupies fourth spot and is followed by Shreyas Iyer (324) in fifth.

Purple Cap Race

Promoted

Yuzvendra Chahal occupies top spot in the Purple Cap race with 19 wickets in 10 fixtures. Kuldeep Yadav (17) is second while Kagiso Rabada (17) is third in the standings.

T Natarajan (17) and Umesh Yadav (15) are fourth and fifth in the standings.