Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in Match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Chasing a target of 147 runs, Delhi reached 150 for six in 19 overs with David Warner registering 42 runs off 26 balls. Rovman Powell hit the match-winning runs, blasting an unbeaten knock of 33 runs off 16 balls. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav took three wickets for KKR in four overs. Initially, KKR posted 146 for nine in 20 overs with DC's Kuldeep Yadav taking four wickets in three overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are in top spot with 14 points from eight games. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are second, SRH are third and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are fourth in the standings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in fifth place and they are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are eighth in the table, while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians occupy the bottom two spots.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler currently is the holder of the Orange Cap with 499 runs from eight matches for RR. KL Rahul (368) is in second position and Hardik Pandya (305) is in the third spot.

Shikhar Dhawan (302) is fourth in the standings, while Shreyas Iyer is fifth with 290 runs.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top in the Purple Cap race with 18 dismissals from eight matches. Kuldeep Yadav is in second position with 17 wickets. SRH pacer Umran Malik (15) is in third spot on the list and is followed by T Natarajan (15) and Umesh Yadav (14), who are in fourth and fifth positions respectively.