Twitter went haywire as Ravindra Jadeja dropped two catches and MS Dhoni missed an easy stumping during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Jadeja missed the first catch on the final delivery of Mitchell Santner's second over as Dewald Brevis directed it towards mid-off with the CSK skipper running in from extra cover. He missed another catch in the 12th over, dropping Hrithik Shokeen. Meanwhile, Dhoni missed an oppurtunity to send Suryakumar Yadav back to the pavilion as he missed an easy stumping. People reacted to the drama on Twitter with former Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Amit Mishra leading the reactions.

"Jadeja dropping a catch and MSD missing a stumping is like Shahid Afridi batting sensibly with eyes open. No one can believe it happened", he wrote.

#MIvCSK #TATAIPL2022 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 21, 2022

Here are the other reactions:

That is the most frenetic start to a game that I can remember..So many mistakes,3 wickets, a great spell from Mukesh Choudhary, Dhoni misses a stumping, Jadeja and Bravo drop catches, Sky plays sublime shots.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2022

Kishan plays down the wrong line

Dhoni misses a stumping

Jadeja drops a sitter



So much parallel universe stuff in the first two overs of the game #IPL2022 — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) April 21, 2022

Mukesh taking wickets, Dhoni missing stumping, Jadeja dropping catch. What next? RCB winning IPL 2022? — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 21, 2022

CSK defeated MI by three wickets, with MS Dhoni hitting the match-winning boundary on the final ball. Chasing a target of 156 runs, CSK reached 156 for seven in 20 overs. Dhoni registered an unbeaten knock of 28 runs off 13 balls.

Initially, MI posted 155 for seven in 20 overs. Mukesh Choudhary was in top form for CSK, taking three wickets in three overs.