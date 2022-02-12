The cricket fraternity couldn't help but guffaw after Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler, who clashed over a "Mankad" dismissal in 2019, ended up together in the same team at Rajasthan Royals after the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Royals acquired the services of Indian veteran Ashwin on Saturday after a bid of INR 5 crore. Englishman Buttler, on the other hand, was earlier retained by the franchise during the player retentions ahead of the mega auction.

The duo had clashed in 2019 when Ashwin, then Kings XI Punjab skipper, "mankaded" Jos Buttler, en route to victory over Rajasthan Royals.

Buttler, who had scored a fifty in that game, had stepped out of the crease at the non-striker's end and Ashwin decided to get rid of the English batter by removing the bails.

"You are not in the crease and you've been upsetting my rhythm," an animated Ashwin had said in the heat of the moment.

However, Royals' successful bid for Ashwin on Saturday means the two players will now be teammates in the IPL 2022 season.

Promoted

Reacting to the development, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said, "Haha Ashwin to Rajasthan. Will love him plotting a Mankad with Buttler."

Haha Ashwin to Rajasthan. Will love him plotting a Mankad with Buttler. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2022

"Ashwin and Buttler in the same team. No more discussions about the mythical ‘Spirit of the game' #IPLMegaAuction," wrote another ex-India cricketer, Aakash Chopra.

Ashwin and Buttler in the same team. No more discussions about the mythical 'Spirit of the game' #IPLMegaAuction — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 12, 2022

Fans shared memes over the development, with some speculating about how Ashwin and Buttler would link up together at the Royals.

Here are some of the best reactions:

R Ashwin and Jos Buttler playing for Rajasthan Royals : pic.twitter.com/baMhB4vEOg — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 12, 2022

R Ashwin and Jos Buttler in RR dressing room#IPLMegaAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/L84cCZwF0K — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 12, 2022

(1) Ashwin & buttler in 2020 IPL.

(2) Ashwin & buttler in 2022 IPL. #IPL2022Auction pic.twitter.com/A3cZ0q2cNt — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 12, 2022

Ashwin and Buttler in the same team

Meanwhile scenes from RR's dressing room : pic.twitter.com/hZjWgqQbFW — Mahindro Sing Dhuni (@Gawd_Dhuni) February 12, 2022

The new season of IPL is slated to begin at around the opening week of April.