Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday acquired the services of West Indies batter Shmron Hetmyer and young India batter Devdutt Padikkal on Day 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru. Hetmyer was bought for Rs 8.5 crore while Padikkal was roped in for Rs 7.75 crore at the IPL auction. Ahead of the auction, Hetmyer was released by the Delhi Capitals (DC) while Padikkal was let go by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Earlier in the day, the 2008 champions had also bought Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 5 crore.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.

Also, Jason Roy was sold to Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore.

A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

