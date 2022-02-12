India batter Ishan Kishan on Saturday was bought for a whopping INR 15.25 crore by the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Day 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru. After being bought by the five-time champions, Kishan became the most expensive buy of the ongoing IPL auction. Last year, Ishan Kishan was released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the ongoing IPL auction. Ishan Kishan, who made his IPL debut in 2016 with the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, was bought by the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2018 season.

He played an important part in Mumbai's back-to-back title-winning campaigns in 2019 and 2020. He was the top-scorer of the team in the 2020 season, amassing 516 runs from 14 matches.

Kishan overtook Shreyas Iyer to become the most expensive buy of the IPL 2022 auction so far. Shreyas was earlier bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a hefty sum of INR 12.25 crore.

Ishan Kishan was also MI's first buy of the ongoing event. He also became the second-most expensive Indian player, and fourth-most expensive overall, in IPL history.

For MI, Ishan scored 1,133 runs in 45 matches across four seasons.

Ahead of the auction, MI had retained four players.

They had held on to Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore), experienced batter Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore), and veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore).

MI entered the auction with an overall purse of INR 48 crore.

A total of 600 players had registered for the IPL auction. The ongoing IPL auction is a two-day event, which will conclude on Sunday, February 13.