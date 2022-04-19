KL Rahul showed off his superb fielding skills as he took a spectacular catch to dismiss Anuj Rawat during Match 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. On the first over of RCB's innings, Rawat received a full delivery from Dushmantha Chameera on the fifth ball. Rawat mistimed his shot and skied it towards mid-off where Rahul dived forward across for a good catch. The dismissal was further confirmed by the third umpire as Rawat departed for four runs off only five balls.

Here is the video of Rahul's catch to dismiss Rawat:

Initially, LSG captain Rahul won the toss and opted to field. In their debut season, Lucknow put in a strong start with two wickets in the first over itself.

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli was dismissed in the next ball after Rawat's dismissal, for a golden duck. The batter received a short-length delivery and lobbed it to Deepak Hooda at backward point for an easy catch.

Ahead of the match, Rahul revealed that his team was concentrated on their fixture vs RCB.

"We are going to bowl first. At this stage all teams like to chase. The game as we know can go up and down. Got a couple of first ball ducks and then a hundred. It's good to keep my game on the toes. Coming into the game excited wanting to do well for my team. Same team for us", he said.