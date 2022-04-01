MS Dhoni has started well with the bat for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The wicketkeeper-batter stepped down from CSK's captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022 season opener and handed over the role to Ravindra Jadeja. IPL 2022 began on March 26 and Dhoni registered an unbeaten half-century at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite his unbeaten knock of 50 runs off 38 balls, the veteran couldn't prevent a defeat for CSK with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) winning by six wickets. Once again, the 40-year-old showcased his batting form in Match 7 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Coming in to bat in the 19th over, the 2011 ODI World Cup smashed the first delivery for a monstrous six.

Receiving a short delivery from Avesh Khan, the former CSK captain smashed it over extra cover and it flew into the stands for a massive six.

Here is the video of Dhoni's first ball six vs LSG:

Dhoni registered 16 runs off six balls and remained unbeaten against Lucknow. He also hammered two fours to add to his whirlwind maximum.

Meanwhile, opener Robin Uthappa was in splendid batting form and slammed 50 runs off 27 balls, clattering eight fours and a six.

Shivam Dube missed out on a half-century as CSK ended up posting 210 for seven in 20 overs.

Half-centuries from Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis, however, broke CSK hearts as LSG registered their first-ever win in the IPL by overhauling the target in 19.3 overs with six wickets remaining.