IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS, Live Score: KKR Aim To Bounce Back Against High-Flying PBKS
KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. KKR will look to get back to winnings ways after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game. PBKS, on the other hand, started their season with an emphatic win over RCB, as they chased down a daunting total of 206 with ease. PBKS could be boosted by the presence of star pacer Kagiso Rabada, who is out of quarantine and ready to go. KKR, meanwhile, will have to address a few batting issues in the middle-order. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:14 (IST)KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Here's what Umesh Yadav had to say about his "dream comeback"Ahead of the match against Punjab Kings, KKR speedster Umesh Yadav talked about his comeback and his strategy for the Mayank Agarwal-led side.
"𝘐𝘵'𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘢 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘦"— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 1, 2022
Charged up for yet another 𝙕𝙊𝙍𝘿𝘼𝘼𝙍 performance today! @y_umesh • #KnightsTV presented by @glancescreen I #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvPBKS #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/OUhApWuIHw
- 17:45 (IST)KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match of the ongoing IPL 2022 season. In today's match, wounded KKR face high-flying PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Can PBKS make it two in two or will KKR bounce back? Stay tuned for all the action as it happens.