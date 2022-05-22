As Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the penultimate league match of IPL 2022 on Saturday, the play-off spots were decided. DC have now been knocked out, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) managing to hold on to the fourth spot. A three-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah first helped Mumbai restrict Delhi to 159/7 in 20 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. Rovman Powell top-scored for DC with his knock of 43. Ishan Kishan's 48 and Tim David's brilliant 11-ball 34 then helped MI win a thrilling chase.

A dropped catch and a decision to not take a review against Tim David when he was yet to get off the mark cost the Delhi dearly as they fell short in their must-win tie.

The four teams to qualify for the play-offs are Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gujarat Titans have finished the season as the table-toppers, while Rajasthan Royals finished second.

Lucknow Super Giants finished third, while RCB round off the top four.

Gujarat Titans will now face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens on May 24, Tuesday.

LSG and RCB will then play the Eliminator at the same venue on May 25.

Qualifier 2, which will see the loser of Qualifier 1 take on the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on May 27 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The final will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29.