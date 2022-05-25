Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the IPL 2022 Eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. At stake will be a place in Qualifier 2, which is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. LSG had finished third in the IPL points table after the culmination of the league stage, missing out on the second spot due to an inferior run-rate to Rajasthan Royals, both of whom had 18 points. RCB, on the other hand, had Mumbai Indians to thank for making it into the playoffs. MI beat Delhi Capitals to knock the latter out of the tournament, paving the way for RCB to finish fourth.

When will the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match be played?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, May 25.

Where will the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match be played?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match begin?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow live streaming of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be live streamed on Hotstar.