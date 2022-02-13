Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 30 lakh in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. Son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun had been picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh in 2021. This time, Arjun attracted two bidders -- Gujarat Titans bidding for his services for a fee of Rs 25 lakh after MI's initial bid of Rs 20 lakh. However, MI returned with a bid of Rs 30 lakh that proved enough to acquire the 22-year-old cricketer's services.

Meanwhile, for the final set of the mega auction on day 2, IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades returned to the table. Earlier, Edmeades had collapsed on stage midway during the auction proceedings on Saturday.

England pacer Tymal Mills was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.5 crore while West Indies pacer Obed McCoy was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 75 lakhs

Chennai Super Kings acquired New Zealand all-rounder Adam Milne for Rs 1.9 crore and, on the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Australia Jason Behrendroff for Rs 75 lakh.

Spinner Yash Dayal was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore and on the other hand, Simrajeet Singh was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakhs.

All-rounder Mahipal Lomror was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 95 lakh while Anukul Roy was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh.

Promoted

Mumbai Indians snatched all-rounder Tilak Varma for a whopping amount of Rs 1.70 crore while Delhi Capitals took Lalit Yadav for Rs 65 lakhs.

(With ANI inputs)