Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get their season back on track when they face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 35 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. KKR are on a three-game losing streak, and their bowling has been quite inconsistent. Their top-order has also failed to fire on most of the occasions, but Aaron Finch and skipper Shreyas Iyer's performance in the previous game will certainly be a morale booster. Pat Cummins has been under the scanner for his death bowling, and his place in the team could be in danger.

Here's how KKR might line-up against Gujarat Titans:

Aaron Finch: The Australia white-ball captain played an exceptional knock in the previous game. He scored a counter-attacking 58 off just 28 balls, and will look to play a similar knock against GT.

Venkatesh Iyer: Promoting Sunil Narine at the top of the order did not work in the last game. Venkatesh Iyer is likely to open the innings with Finch this time.

Shreyas Iyer: The KKR skipper led from the front but could not take his team to victory. He scored 85 off just 51 balls, but he would've hoped to get the job done for his team.

Nitish Rana: The southpaw has been in good form for the franchise this season. He, however, failed to get runs for his team in the previous match.

Andre Russell: The West Indian all-rounder has scored 179 runs so far in 7 IPL 2022 games averaging 44.75, but was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the previous match. Russell will look to perform better in the next match.

Sheldon Jackson: The wicketkeeper-batter has failed to impress with the bat so far this season. The management, however, is unlikely to drop him just yet.

Pat Cummins: The Australian pacer is likely to retain his place, despite leaking too many runs. He will look to make amends in the games to come.

Sunil Narine: The veteran spinner has taken six wickets in seven matches, and has been pretty economical. He, however, will look to contribute with the bat more.

Umesh Yadav: The veteran pacer is KKR's leading wicket-taker so far this season with 10. He, however, went wicketless in the last two matches. His form will be crucial for KKR in the games to come.

Shivam Mavi: The youngster has played two matches this season, conceding 73 runs and picking up just two wickets. The management, however, are likely to back for another game.

Varun Chakaravarthy: KKR's biggest concern this season has been the form of Varun Chakaravarthy. So far, he has picked just four wickets, and has also conceded 221 runs.