As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) get set to kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, one big question surrounding them has been the batting position of Virat Kohli. Kohli's best season came as an opener in 2016, but he has played at No.3 of late. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said that if RCB don't have a very good opening option, Kohli should begin the innings for them alongside Faf du Plessis, but ideally he should be playing at No.3.

"If Faf du Plessis is opening and they have another player who can benefit the team as an opener then I would go with that player and then play Virat Kohli at No.3. But if there isn't, which I can clearly see, there aren't any top-level opener who cash in on the powerplay period then Kohli-Faf is the opening pair they should go with. But I'm a big fan if Kohli plays at No.3," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

He went on to explain why he feels one-down is the best role for Kohli.

"It is because then he will be under the pressure to score boundaries in the powerplay if he opens and that will make him vulnerable to dismissal and if Kohli gets out early in the innings, it naturally boosts the confidence of the opposition team," Sehwag said.

He used the example of the legendary Sachin Tendlkar.

"Like when Sachin Tendulkar used to come and bat for India. If he used to get out in the powerplay then the opposition team would get on top. That's why Kohli should bat at No.3. Then Maxwell comes in, Karthik at No.5 and the batting looks long. If RCB lose Faf, Kohli and Maxwell in the powerplay, they have no one to rescue," he said.

RCB will kick off their IPL 2022 campaign against Punjab Kings on Sunday.