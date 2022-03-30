Former India head coach Ravi Shastri made a big statement about young paceman Umran Malik on Tuesday, after the fast bowler put in an impressive performance against Rajasthan Royals. It was a bad day in the office for the SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers but Umran shone bright with his raw pace and verve as he finishes with figures of 2/39

Speaking in the mid-innings show on host broadcaster Star Sports, Shastri said that Umran has all the makings of an India player but he needs to be handled properly.

"I think this guy has got talent. He has genuine pace and if he hits the right areas he is going to trouble a lot of batsmen. It about handling him properly. It's the messages that you give him, it's the way you communicate with him that is going to be very very important.

"There is no doubt in his potential. This guy is an India player. When he is ready, only time will tell, but that communication part is extremely important. He should be handled with care and kept in the mix," Shastri said.

When asked about how he should be handled Shastri said that the fast bowler could be roped in as a net bowler for the Indian team so that he gets a feel of the team culture.

"He should be kept in the mix of the Indian cricket team, the A team. The selectors will have to watch him closely and keep him in the mix as much as they can.

"If this COVID thing persists and you need net bowlers or an extended party, have him there," Shastri added.

Umran Malik was one of the players retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL mega auction.