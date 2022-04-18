Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Gujarat Titans player David Miller and called him a "dangerous batter". David Miller's unbeaten half-century and Rashid Khan's quick knock helped Gujarat Titans in defeating Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in their IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on last Sunday. David Miller's sensational knock of 94* was well accompanied by stand-in captain Rashid Khan's quick innings of 21-ball 40 as Gujarat chased the target 0f 170 with a ball to spare.

"If Miller's good phase continues, then he is a very dangerous batter and today he has proved it. Because he played most of his game towards mid-wicket. Miller played good shots from the top of the cover, which means he is absolutely in control," said Sachin Tendulkar on his YouTube channel.

Talking about Rashid Khan who played a brilliant quick knock of 40 runs which helped GT to win over CSK along with Millers' blistering knock, Tendulkar said, "Rashid played a fantastic role as he batted on 200 strike rate. And in the 18th over of the innings, Rashid Khan scored 25 runs off Chris Jordan's spell, which changed the momentum of the match. Gujarat overall played a fantastic game of cricket. Well done Miller and Rashid."

This is the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans, while the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings.

GT are currently on the top of the Indian Premier League 2022 table with 10 points while CSK are just above winless Mumbai Indians.