Delhi Capitals will be taking the field this season with some new names in their squad in the upcoming IPL 2022 season. Captain Rishabh Pant, recently attended his first training session with the side in Mumbai. The IPL 2022 season will kick off on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders squaring off in the tournament opener. Delhi Capitals will play their first match of the season on March 27 against the Mumbai Indians.

"It seems like the team has been made for the first time. I observed every player during my first practice session with the team and it looks like everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is enjoying each other's company," said Pant in an official release issued by Delhi Capitals.

The wicketkeeper-batter also spoke to the new players about the DC team environment. "At the moment, we are trying to understand what do the new players need during nets sessions. We are discussing the roles the players can take up during matches and the kind of team environment we would like to set up. We have spoken to the new players about the team environment we've had in the last few years."

Talking about his meeting with head coach Ricky Ponting, Pant said: "It's always special meeting Ricky Ponting. Whenever I meet him, it feels like I am meeting a family member. And he always brings the energy out of every player on the field. Everyone looks up to him and waits for him to say something different."

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.